Why Does Dr. Fauci Want This Fox News Host Fired Immediately?

Ever since Dr. Anthony Fauci gained prominence as a leading figure in the fight against COVID-19 during the Trump administration, the current chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden has also become a figure of derision amongst MAGA conservatives. For Fauci, who frequently butt heads with Donald Trump over refusing to downplay the threat of the pandemic, his refusal to acquiesce to the ex-president's demands sparked a backlash from Trump's followers — one lead by Trump himself.

Now, nearly two years since the coronavirus pandemic hit U.S. shores, it seems Trump's supporters are still heavily under his sway, as evidenced by troubling comments made by a popular Fox News pundit which seemingly encouraged MAGA diehards to confront Fauci face-to-face, and possibly with violence.

These comments, delivered by Fox News host Jesse Watters at a GOP convention on December 20, were so troubling to Fauci that the current director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases publicly called for Watters' firing, per the Daily Beast. So what exactly did Watters say about Fauci? And does it look like Fox News will take the incident seriously?