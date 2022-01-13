Joe Francis Claims The Kardashians Have Been Covering Up For Scott Disick

Joe Francis is revealing all the details behind his decades-long friendship with the Kardashians, and taking a jab at Scott Disick.

The "Girls Gone Wild" founder has appeared a few times on the family's former E! series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," including in Season 1 when Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian snuck away to Mexico to Francis' home for a bikini photoshoot. Speaking to Heather McDonald in September 2021, Francis opened up about his relationship with the Kardashians, particularly Kourtney, who Francis is rumored to have dated in the early 2000s.

"Did I have sex with Kourtney on that trip? Yes," Francis claimed via Page Six), who went on to reveal "interestingly enough, that is when Kourtney and Scott [Disick] met." According to Francis, Kourtney "hated" Scott at first, even leaving a note for Francis that read, "Joe, [Scott] is the biggest d****bag ever. I hate you for trying to make me go with him. I will never talk to that guy." The duo were brought together by Francis, who reportedly called Scott to help get Kourtney out of his room during a trip to Mexico. "This is how they met!" Francis continued. "And Scott came down and I was trying to devise a plan to get her out of my room."

The plan worked, as Kourtney and Scott went on to show the ups and downs of their 10-year relationship on "KUWTK" — and, of course, welcome three children. So what is Joe Francis' beef with Scott almost 20 years later?