Nicole Scherzinger's Drama With The Pussycat Dolls Keeps Getting Messier

"Don't Cha" wish the drama would just end? The ongoing feud between the Pussycat Dolls and the girl group's founder Robin Antin is heating up, as lead singer Nicole Scherzinger has fired back at a lawsuit filed against her.

Back in September, Antin filed a complaint against Scherzinger claiming the artist refused to get on board with the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour, "Unfinished Business," that was originally slated for 2020, per The Hollywood Reporter. Scherzinger had struck a deal in 2019 to reunite on stage for a reunion tour, getting 49% creative control of the girl group. Unfortunately, the tour fell through thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Antin now claims Scherzinger "refuses to participate in the tour," despite their 2019 contract, unless she is given creative authority and 75% ownership, adding that the artist "cited the growth of her personal brand and the opportunities she would have to forego to continue to engage" with the Pussycat Dolls, per Page Six. Meanwhile, Live Nation is reportedly owed $600,000 for unscheduled tour dates.

Just before the pandemic, the lead singer told Entertainment Weekly, "As the girls know, I come with a lot of ideas and then we all work together to see what's best for business," Scherzinger said. Turns out the Pussycat Dolls aren't working with Robin Antin, as the lead singer fights back against the founder in new court documents which give her side of the story.