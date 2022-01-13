Nicole Scherzinger's Drama With The Pussycat Dolls Keeps Getting Messier
"Don't Cha" wish the drama would just end? The ongoing feud between the Pussycat Dolls and the girl group's founder Robin Antin is heating up, as lead singer Nicole Scherzinger has fired back at a lawsuit filed against her.
Back in September, Antin filed a complaint against Scherzinger claiming the artist refused to get on board with the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour, "Unfinished Business," that was originally slated for 2020, per The Hollywood Reporter. Scherzinger had struck a deal in 2019 to reunite on stage for a reunion tour, getting 49% creative control of the girl group. Unfortunately, the tour fell through thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Antin now claims Scherzinger "refuses to participate in the tour," despite their 2019 contract, unless she is given creative authority and 75% ownership, adding that the artist "cited the growth of her personal brand and the opportunities she would have to forego to continue to engage" with the Pussycat Dolls, per Page Six. Meanwhile, Live Nation is reportedly owed $600,000 for unscheduled tour dates.
Just before the pandemic, the lead singer told Entertainment Weekly, "As the girls know, I come with a lot of ideas and then we all work together to see what's best for business," Scherzinger said. Turns out the Pussycat Dolls aren't working with Robin Antin, as the lead singer fights back against the founder in new court documents which give her side of the story.
Nicole Scherzinger says she is not to blame
In new court documents following Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin's suit against lead singer Nicole Scherzinger, the artist is firing back, denying she's the blame for the cancellation of the girl group's reunion tour.
In the response, Scherzinger claimed Antin's suit is "a meritless effort to enforce an expired 2019 agreement, per Page Six. "The Masked Singer" judge is adamant it was the pandemic, and not her, that caused the cancelation of the Pussycat Dolls Tour. "Nicole Scherzinger asked to negotiate terms for a new tour in 2021, instead of agreeing to Antin's demand that the old agreement govern the new tour," lawyers for Scherzinger stated. "Had Antin participated in the negotiation in good faith instead of stubbornly trying to revive the old agreement, the likelihood is that the parties would have reached an agreement for the new tour." To add insult to injury, Scherzinger took a dig at Antin for not being "a performing member" of the group.
Antin began the burlesque group back in the 90s, but the girls didn't transform into The Pussycat Dolls they are today until 2005 with their debut studio album "PCD." Scherzinger previously told Entertainment Weekly February 2020, "All of us girls have been talking and really trying to figure out when was a good time in everyone's lives and it just all worked out that this was the right time individually for us to come together."