Legal Expert Reveals How Previous Charges For Nicki Minaj's Husband Could Affect Lawsuit - Exclusive

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. As fans will likely remember, August 2020 saw Jennifer Hough file a lawsuit against Minaj and Petty in which she accused the couple of allegedly offering her up to $500,000 to take back her previous sexual assault allegation against Petty, per TMZ.

Hough claimed that the two supposedly attempted to intimidate her into retracting her previous claims, as she accused Petty of rape in 1995. She also alleged that the couple harassed her and attempted to get her to take back the allegations both themselves and through friends, including via phone calls, while they supposedly "threatened her to not speak about the incident."

Petty served four years in prison over the initial sexual assault allegations, which came back to light in November 2019 after it was found that Petty had not submitted his sex offender status in California after moving there from New York. It was revealed after he was pulled over due to a traffic incident, per NBC News.

In March 2020, NBC News reported that Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in the state but pleaded not guilty and was released on $100,000 bail. Petty then pleaded guilty during a September 2020 court hearing.

But while Petty still has plenty of litigious issues right now, his wife did just get a little bit of good news when it comes to the August 2020 lawsuit.