Emily In Paris Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

Oui oui! Who's ready to head back to Paris with Emily? Well, if you're as obsessed with Netflix's breakout hit "Emily In Paris" as we are (guilty as charged, it's a lot) you'll be pretty darn thrilled to hear that the Lily Collins-led hit will be back for not one, but at least two more seasons.

Yep, we're going to be treated to Season 3 and Season 4 of "Emily in Paris" over the coming years, which is seriously exciting news if you're anything like us. Netflix confirmed the big renewal on Twitter in January, writing, "Say bonjour to 3 & 4! EMILY IN PARIS is officially returning for two more seasons."

The double renewal isn't too surprising either in the wake of the huge success of Season 2, which debuted on the streaming service in December 2021. The second installment of the popular comedy drama made Netflix's prestigious Top 10 list in a whopping 94 countries, according to Variety, but that's not the only massive achievement the series managed. The outlet reported that within the first four days of its release (yes, just four days!) the series was watched for a total of with 107.6 million hours. Not bad. Not bad at all.

But now we know the show is definitely coming back for more, when exactly can we expect it? And what exactly is going to happen to Emily Cooper in the next chapter of her European adventure? Well, we're glad you asked...