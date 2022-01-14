Emily In Paris Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And More Information
Oui oui! Who's ready to head back to Paris with Emily? Well, if you're as obsessed with Netflix's breakout hit "Emily In Paris" as we are (guilty as charged, it's a lot) you'll be pretty darn thrilled to hear that the Lily Collins-led hit will be back for not one, but at least two more seasons.
Yep, we're going to be treated to Season 3 and Season 4 of "Emily in Paris" over the coming years, which is seriously exciting news if you're anything like us. Netflix confirmed the big renewal on Twitter in January, writing, "Say bonjour to 3 & 4! EMILY IN PARIS is officially returning for two more seasons."
The double renewal isn't too surprising either in the wake of the huge success of Season 2, which debuted on the streaming service in December 2021. The second installment of the popular comedy drama made Netflix's prestigious Top 10 list in a whopping 94 countries, according to Variety, but that's not the only massive achievement the series managed. The outlet reported that within the first four days of its release (yes, just four days!) the series was watched for a total of with 107.6 million hours. Not bad. Not bad at all.
But now we know the show is definitely coming back for more, when exactly can we expect it? And what exactly is going to happen to Emily Cooper in the next chapter of her European adventure? Well, we're glad you asked...
Emily in Paris Season 3 release date
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but we could be in for a little bit of a wait for Season 3 of "Emily In Paris." It's thought, as of January 2022, at least, filming hasn't even begun yet, per Express. Damn.
Although, as fans of the show will already know, the first two seasons hit the streamer just over a year apart, so it's probably not all too surprising to hear it could be a while before we get more. Season 1 debuted in October 2020, while Season 2 popped up 14 months later in December 2021, so it's likely Season 3 won't be making its debut until sometime in late Autumn or Winter 2022.
As for when the cameras could start rolling again? Well, we do have a little good news there, as it sounds like it won't take the cast and crew long to show off the stunning sights on the City of Light when production does pick up. Filming for Season 2 reportedly started in May 2021 and was all wrapped up two months later, per Express, so there's always the opportunity for a quick turnaround and an earlier premiere date. Right?
The cast of Emily in Paris Season 3
So, now we know when the cameras could start rolling again, who exactly are we going to be seeing in front of it? Well, obviously, it seems pretty likely that we'd have to have Emily back in Paris, right? And it sounds like Emily Cooper actor Lily Collins agrees. The star shared her excitement at the two season "Emily In Paris" renewal on Instagram on January 10, sharing an adorable snap of her wearing "Emily In Paris" merchandise as she thanked the show's fans.
As for who else could be back? Well, (spoiler alert!) the end of Season 2 saw Emily with a pretty huge decision to make as her boss, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's Sylvie, asked her to choose between her career and her love life after she was given the opportunity to go into business together. That all happened as the American in Paris was about to head home to Chicago as she pondered her future and where she stood amid a dramatic love triangle.
That means who could be back for Season 3 could be based on where that storyline goes, although we're guessing it's likely we'll see the likes of Leroy-Beaulieu back, as well as staple cast member Ashley Park. Emily's love life is also sure to be a storyline, so Lucas Bravo could still pop up, and we're also expecting more of Camille Razat too. But then again, anything can happen in the world of TV!
Emily in Paris storylines
Fashion! Of course, the clothes are a big part of "Emily in Paris" as we live our luxe Parisian dreams through Emily Cooper, but it sounds like the clothes could go even further in Season 3... or further back maybe we should say.
Costume designer Marylin Fitoussi teased her ideas while chatting with ELLE in December 2021, admitting, "My dream for season 3 would be to recycle costumes [from] season 1. I don't know if we can do that, but I'm dreaming to bring some of Lily's most iconic outfits to the recycling workshop and see what they can do and recut and make." Stylish and environmentally friendly? We love it already!
But it sounds like we all may be getting ahead of ourselves, as even Lily Collins admitted that same month that she still didn't have any ideas about what's actually coming. Even when it comes to that big decision Emily has to make. Collins admitted to ELLE, "I'm dying to know what that decision is, 'cause I don't know." Same, girl!
Showrunner Darren Star teased more about what's to come to TV Line around the same time, sharing, "[Emily] does have very strong feelings for Gabriel. That's a question she's going to have to confront is, how can she manage her relationship issues with her work issues, both of which, by the end of season two, are hanging in the balance. That's what Season 3 is going to be about." Sounds interesting!