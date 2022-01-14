The Tragic Death Of Bachelorette Alum Clint Arlis

It's a sad day for Bachelor Nation. Clint Arlis, who competed in Season 11 of "The Bachelorette" and vied for Kaitlyn Bristowe's affection at the time, has died. He was 34 years old.

The cause of his death remains unknown, but news of his passing was first reported via his high school wrestling team's Twitter account. "It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program's All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis," wrestling coach Scott Bayer wrote. "Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his kid brother, Coach Logan Arlis."

The coach went on to describe Arlis as someone who valued his relationship with his family and was incredibly passionate about his sport. "I have come to know Clint over the years since I joined Tom's coaching staff and the Batavia Wrestling Family in the late fall of 2005, after his graduation," Bayer added. "I have found him to be extraordinarily devoted to his family and deeply committed to the sport wrestling at a level few of us have ever reach in our careers."