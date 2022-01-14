The Tragic Death Of Bachelorette Alum Clint Arlis
It's a sad day for Bachelor Nation. Clint Arlis, who competed in Season 11 of "The Bachelorette" and vied for Kaitlyn Bristowe's affection at the time, has died. He was 34 years old.
The cause of his death remains unknown, but news of his passing was first reported via his high school wrestling team's Twitter account. "It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program's All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis," wrestling coach Scott Bayer wrote. "Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his kid brother, Coach Logan Arlis."
The coach went on to describe Arlis as someone who valued his relationship with his family and was incredibly passionate about his sport. "I have come to know Clint over the years since I joined Tom's coaching staff and the Batavia Wrestling Family in the late fall of 2005, after his graduation," Bayer added. "I have found him to be extraordinarily devoted to his family and deeply committed to the sport wrestling at a level few of us have ever reach in our careers."
Clint Arlis was 'a very kind, unique, and talented person,' Nick Viall shared
Clint Arlis remained out of the spotlight following his stint on "The Bachelorette," and seemed to have deleted most of his social media accounts, but he was known to be an architectural engineer hailing from Illinois. According to his former coach, he had an incredible work ethic, and even his fellow "The Bachelorette" alum Nick Viall seem to think so, too.
"His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence," coach Bayer said in his statement. On the other hand, Viall described him as "unique" and "talented." "Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyn's season and I always enjoy are time and conversations," he wrote on Twitter. "A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint."
Arlis didn't get the chance to go far in "The Bachelorette," but he was able to score the first one-on-one date with Kaitlyn Bristowe at the time, per The Chicago Tribune. And while their relationship didn't pan out, she described him as "just a hunk of man."