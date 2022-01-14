The Truth About Drew Carey And Bob Saget's Relationship

The comedy world was dealt a blow on January 9 when it was announced that Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel room. Although Saget was best-known as dorky dad Danny Tanner on "Full House," he started out as a stand-up comedian and continued to work on that trade until his untimely death. "It's like, 'How can I be 60 and still love this so much?'" he said during a 2017 interview with the Tennessean. Saget's stand-up included foul-mouthed stream-of-consciousness insights that were always developing. "It's more 'me' than I've ever been on stage," he said of his routine in that same interview.

When news of Saget's death spread, many notable comics shared took to social media to mourn his loss, which showed how esteemed Saget was among his peers. "Everyone loved him in the community. EVERYONE," Ken Jeong tweeted while mentioning how "appreciative" Saget was for any favor done for him. "Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh," veteran comic Gilbert Gottfried wrote. "A great friend and one of the funniest and sweetest people I have ever known," Billy Crystal tweeted.

One comedian who had an unexpectedly close friendship with Saget was Pete Davidson. In a statement via a friend's Instagram page, Davidson shared how Saget "helped [him] get through some rough mental health stuff." Similar to Davidson, Drew Carey was another comedian who had a surprising relationship with Saget.