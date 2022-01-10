What We Know About Bob Saget's Final Public Appearance

Not only did Bob Saget enjoy an extremely successful career as an actor, but the "Full House" star excelled in several sectors of the entertainment industry. One of his first passions was directing, and Saget even went to film school at USC, although it was brief. "I quit school after three days," he revealed to Ability Magazine in 2011. He ultimately left school to pursue stand-up comedy.

Even after becoming a famous sitcom dad and hosting "America's Funniest Home Videos," Saget's appreciation for comedy never waned. "It's like, 'How can I be 60 and still love this so much?'" he told the Tennessean in 2017. While the actor was best-known for light-hearted fare, he approached his craft with seriousness. " I don't want to be bluffing through my stand-up or acting. It's not something I take lightly," he told Culturated. Saget's stand-up was a far cry from the squeaky clean Danny Tanner, as the comedian performed a foul-mouthed routine which continued to evolve over his career. Saget's mother's death had a profound impact on him as a performer, as well. "It's more 'me' than I've ever been on stage," he told the Tennessean.

During his final interview, Saget discussed the importance of connecting with the audience through comedy. "You can make people laugh and it might not be their cup of tea, but you're doing something great for people. That's why I'm doing it," he said on "The Monsters in the Morning" radio show only days before his tragic death to promote what would be his final show.