What We Know About Bob Saget's Final Public Appearance
Not only did Bob Saget enjoy an extremely successful career as an actor, but the "Full House" star excelled in several sectors of the entertainment industry. One of his first passions was directing, and Saget even went to film school at USC, although it was brief. "I quit school after three days," he revealed to Ability Magazine in 2011. He ultimately left school to pursue stand-up comedy.
Even after becoming a famous sitcom dad and hosting "America's Funniest Home Videos," Saget's appreciation for comedy never waned. "It's like, 'How can I be 60 and still love this so much?'" he told the Tennessean in 2017. While the actor was best-known for light-hearted fare, he approached his craft with seriousness. " I don't want to be bluffing through my stand-up or acting. It's not something I take lightly," he told Culturated. Saget's stand-up was a far cry from the squeaky clean Danny Tanner, as the comedian performed a foul-mouthed routine which continued to evolve over his career. Saget's mother's death had a profound impact on him as a performer, as well. "It's more 'me' than I've ever been on stage," he told the Tennessean.
During his final interview, Saget discussed the importance of connecting with the audience through comedy. "You can make people laugh and it might not be their cup of tea, but you're doing something great for people. That's why I'm doing it," he said on "The Monsters in the Morning" radio show only days before his tragic death to promote what would be his final show.
Details about Bob Saget's final performance
Right after his final public performance, and not long before his untimely death, Bob Saget tweeted out to his fans after performing stand-up at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville. "Appreciative audience," Saget wrote alongside an on-stage selfie. "I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this s***," he added. The "Full House" star also gave a shout out to Tim Wilkins, his show's opening act.
Wilkins offered insight into Saget's final night performing, and said he saw no signs that indicated the comedian would die soon after. "Bob seemed in great spirits and in great health," Wilkins told Page Six on January 10. "He was so very happy doing his stand up. He was killing it on stage," the opener added. The former "America's Funniest Home Videos" host was in the process of crafting a comedy special. According to Wilkins, Saget had abstained from imbibing that night. "He wasn't partying. We were drinking tea or coffee, that's the party for two guys in their 50s and 60s," he told the outlet. Saget apparently spent his time backstage gushing over his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and repeatedly mentioned his children, as well.
It appears that Saget's children were on his mind just before he took the stage one final time. His eldest daughter, Audrey Saget, shared the last text message she received from her dad to her Instagram Stories. "Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" Saget wrote to his daughter, via Us Weekly.