Jamie Lynn Spears Furiously Strikes Back At Britney's Latest Accusations

Jamie Lynn Spears' feud with her sister Britney Spears just took another bad turn. Jamie Lynn received backlash for a recent interview on "Good Morning America," in which she claimed to have tried to help Britney out of the legal control their father, Jamie Spears, had over her life. Since a judge terminated the nearly 14-year-long conservatorship over Britney and her estate in November 2021, the pop star has been vocal about her family's mistreatment of her. Jamie Lynn denied her involvement in the corrupt agreement in her latest interview, saying, "I took no steps to be a part of it." Jamie Lynn later doubled down on her innocence in the situation after her interview was criticized, writing on Instagram, "It's scary to be so openly vulnerable for the first time in my life, but this is MY TRUTH and MY STORY."

Britney wasn't sold on Jamie Lynn's claims. "She never had to work for anything," Britney hit back in a statement posted on Twitter. "Everything was given to her!!!!" The singer, who said she had a high fever while watching her little sister's interview, described her family taking advantage of her for years. "Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn!!!! My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them!!!!" As Britney's harsh words for her sister sent fans into a frenzy, Jamie Lynn hit back with a furious statement.