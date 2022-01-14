Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Terrifying Account Of Daughter's Near-Fatal Accident

In comparison to her uber-famous sister, Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears' life has seemed relatively quiet as she stayed out of the headlines for a while. However, she's gaining attention for her new memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," which releases January 18. The book details Jamie's life as a child star, her journey raising her family, and her personal struggles with mental health, per Worthy Publishing. Ahead of the book's release, Jamie Lynn has spoken to news outlets and shared on social media her involvement in Britney's infamous conservatorship, which saw her back in the headlines.

Sharing her story and her part in the Britney conservatorship is all part of her personal growth, Jamie said in an Instagram post. "I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this 30-year-long chapter of my life and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life." In her memoir, Jamie also shares the story of the life-changing accident her daughter had back in 2017.