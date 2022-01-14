The And Just Like That Storyline That Actually Happened Behind-The-Scenes

"And Just Like That," HBO's reboot of the hit series "Sex and the City," is looking a lot different than its predecessor. Then again, it kind of has to, given the fact that the women of the show are entering their golden years. Now, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) are all facing a new set of problems. Carrie is coping with Mr. Big's (Chris Noth) death and just had to have hip surgery, Charlotte is attempting to raise her 2 teen daughters, and Miranda is confronting her newfound sexuality.

The problems that come with aging seem to be an overarching theme on "And Just Like That," and sadly, the series' stars have received a lot of backlash for their appearances. Davis and Parker have both spoken out about the heightened scrutiny, with Parker recently telling Vogue, "Everyone has something to say. 'She has too many wrinkles, she doesn't have enough wrinkles.'"

Now, about 24 years after the premiere of "Sex and the City," it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that all of the actors of the series are experiencing aging. In fact, one of its actor's real-life experience inspired his character's storyline in the reboot.