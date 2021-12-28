Cynthia Nixon Returned To Sex And The City Under This One Condition

The word on the street is, Kim Cattrall, who famously played Samantha in "Sex and The City", wasn't the only main character who was unhappy with the dynamics of the show. During a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall revealed that there was a "toxic relationship" between her and her co-stars. "We've never been friends," Cattrall said. "We've been colleagues, and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be, because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal."

Even though it is unlikely that Cattrall will make an appearance on "And Just Like That," the directors are still leaving the door open for her if she ever changes her mind. An insider told the Daily Mail that the directors decided to not kill off Samantha just in case Cattrall wanted to return for a possible second season. "It will be quite a while between the first and second series as Sarah Jessica Parker has a busy schedule and we have a lot of work to do to get Kim Cattrall back," the insider said. "We all miss Kim and we hope she comes back for the second season — the door will never close on her, she is an important part of the franchise. ... On set, Kim has been missed by everyone. The cast and crew love her and hope she returns."

However, if the showrunners and directors didn't make some serious changes, another beloved "SATC" main character was about to join Cattrall: Cynthia Nixon.