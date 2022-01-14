Former Jeopardy! Contestants Spill The Beans On Their Winning Hacks

Patterns are crucial for "Jeopardy!" hopefuls, former contestant Austin Rogers explained to the New York Post. Rogers had a successful 12-game streak, winning $411,000. The New York City bartender's humor and positivity also gained him internet fans, per CNBC. Per the New York Post, Rogers dedicated 11 hours a day to rigorous studying for two weeks. Apparently, one of his most valuable resources was J! Archive. The site is defined as a "fan-created archive" featuring "428,842 clues and counting!" Rogers shared with the Post, "I would open random games and play them in my head. I noticed what comes up the most."

Former "Jeopardy!" contestant James Holzhauer, who won a whopping $2.4 million during his run, recommended using children's books in an interview with The New York Times. This method assisted contestant Jeffrey Williams on the show. "Holzhauer correctly pointed out that if you understand how the clues are written, a children's level understanding of the topics provides big enough signposts to get you into the ballpark of an answer."

Silly as it may sound, both Rogers and Williams also practiced hitting the buzzer. Rogers utilized a thumb exerciser, as it had a similar feel to the real thing. Williams' tip is to have a relaxed arm for maximum speed and to wait for the last syllable of the clue. If you happen to have a few educational children's books, a strong thumb, and time to fill in the gaps of your knowledge, you may be setting yourself up for a future television moment!