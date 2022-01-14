Kirsten Dunst Admits Her Famous Kiss With Tobey Maguire Wasn't As Romantic As It Appeared

Ah, few things make people feel all gooey on the inside than a romantic on-screen kiss. Romance films have their way of making a mark by showing us passionate smooching between characters who are head over heels for each other. When done right, they can be more memorable compared to steamy bedroom scenes or wedding plots.

How can anyone forget Michael and Mia's foot-popping kiss on "The Princess Diaries"? Or how about Allie and Noah's passion-filled snogging under the rain on "The Notebook"? And of course, Jack and Rose's bussing on the edge of the Titanic ship will be forever engraved in our memory.

When it comes to superhero smooching, though, nothing else comes close to Peter and Mary Jane's upside-down kiss in "Spider-Man" (via YouTube). In the scene, a masked Peter Parker was kissed by Mary Jane for saving her from being mugged. It just so happens that he was hanging from a building upside-down, making for quite an interesting snogging. While many of us swooned upon watching, Kirsten Dunst, who played Mary Jane, didn't find the filming experience romantic.