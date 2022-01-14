Ben Affleck Reveals How Matt Damon Helped Transform His Then-Struggling Movie Career

In early January, Ben Affleck made headlines when he called his experience filming "Justice League" just "awful." The 2017 critical and commercial flop was "the nadir" of Affleck's career, as he told the Los Angeles Times. "That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce [from Jennifer Garner], being away too much, the competing agendas and then [director] Zack [Snyder]'s personal tragedy," Affleck said, referring to Snyder's daughter Autumn dying in 2017. On top of that nightmarish heap, Affleck noted there was also the constant reshooting as Joss Whedon took over as director of the superhero film mid-post-production (via IndieWire).

Pointing out that the quality of the film itself wasn't to blame, Affleck continued, "It was everything that I didn't like about this. That became the moment where I said, 'I'm not doing this anymore.' It's not even about, like, 'Justice League' was so bad. Because it could have been anything."

In a mid-January Entertainment Weekly conversation, Affleck boiled the ordeal down to longtime bestie Matt Damon. "I wasn't happy. I didn't like being there," Affleck told Damon. "I didn't think it was interesting." By the same token, Affleck revealed in that very chat how Damon was the one instrumental in inspiring him to follow his heart with oncoming projects.