Brie Bella Is Calling Out Leonardo DiCaprio For Ignoring Her Plea

Brie Bella is making an impassioned plea. The "Total Bellas" star and WWE wrestler recently opened up about an awkward online encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio, which saw the "Don't Look Up" star ignore her.

Bella, who is married to AEW wrestler and ardent environmentalist Bryan Danielson, has been inundated with going green after marrying the former Planet's Champion back in 2014, per People. In a 2017 episode of "Total Bellas," Danielson took his multi-hyphenate wife to a landfill to see the crippling effects of decomposition firsthand. "Bryan will not stop talking about going to a landfill and seeing what diapers really do to the environment," Bella, who shares two kids with Danielson, said (via E! Online). "You would think he could just show me some documentary, but no."

Danielson noted that "diapers take 500 years to decompose." Elsewhere, Bella stated that "I'm a lot like my husband. I may not be as crazy as him, but I do care about our planet and I do care about our environment." With her vigilance toward green causes, Brie Bella attempted to get fellow environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio onboard to no avail — and now, she's publicly pleading with the "Revenant" star.