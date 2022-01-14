Piers Morgan Has Blunt Words About The Queen's Recent Troubles

Poor Queen Elizabeth has had quite the year filled with trouble. First in March 2021, she had to deal with that ground-breaking interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave to Oprah Winfrey that brought shocking allegations against the royal family. Then, just a month later, Prince Philip, the queen's husband of over 70 years, died at the age of 99, no doubt devastating the family. She even had to sit alone at his funeral due to strict COVID-19 restrictions, per CNN.

Then, of course, there's the civil sex case trial brought against the queen's third son, Prince Andrew. One of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, is suing the former Duke of York for alleged sexual assault and battery when she was 17, and he was around 40, per Intelligencer. The case has tarnished Andrew's reputation so much that the queen enacted severe consequences and stripped him of his royal and military titles.

With all of this occurring within a year, it's safe to say the queen has had a rough go of it. So much so that Piers Morgan, who's known for harshly critiquing the royals, has expressed his sympathy.