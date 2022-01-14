Emma Watson's Praise For Rupert Grint Is Not What You'd Expect

It seems that even Emma Watson herself was pleasantly surprised by Rupert Grint's kind words during the reunion, and she praised his willingness to open up in an interview with Vogue. Telling the interviewer that her talk with Grint was the "most emotional moment" of the special for her, Watson said, "When Rupert says things, he really means them." She added, "I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he was deciding to be so publicly."

Watson also said in the interview that while the trio don't have a group chat because, "They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general," they do speak individually. "Rupert sends me pictures of [his daughter] Wednesday and I die," she said.

Grint has actually made similar statements about the bond between the three former Harry Potter stars, so maybe Watson shouldn't have been that surprised. In a March, 2021 interview with Esquire, he said that even though they may not get to see each other that often, they will always share this. "It was a very unique experience that we all went through," he said. "And no one really understands it and can relate to it but us. Almost kind of like astronauts. Kind of a weird experiment, I think."