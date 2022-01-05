The Hilarious Way Emma Watson Reacted To The Harry Potter Reunion Mishap

When HBO Max aired its "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" on January 1, "Harry Potter" fans everywhere were all up in their feels about the cast and crew coming back together to celebrate such a monumental franchise. The big three — Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson — came together to reminisce and share their love for each other and the characters that made such a huge impact in their lives. Alongside several other key players from the films, they shared stories we'd never heard and showed some behind-the-scenes glimpses we never got back then.

During the show, viewers were treated to some throwback pictures of the cast as well, including some from when they were children — before even being cast in "Harry Potter." But while production had good intentions with showing a picture of a young Watson, they actually flubbed and used a picture of Emma Roberts instead! Fans spotted the gaffe immediately and called it out on social media. The producers shared a cheeky statement with Entertainment Weekly about the mixup, saying, "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly."

Now Watson herself has chimed in on the hilarious goof.