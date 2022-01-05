The Hilarious Way Emma Watson Reacted To The Harry Potter Reunion Mishap
When HBO Max aired its "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" on January 1, "Harry Potter" fans everywhere were all up in their feels about the cast and crew coming back together to celebrate such a monumental franchise. The big three — Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson — came together to reminisce and share their love for each other and the characters that made such a huge impact in their lives. Alongside several other key players from the films, they shared stories we'd never heard and showed some behind-the-scenes glimpses we never got back then.
During the show, viewers were treated to some throwback pictures of the cast as well, including some from when they were children — before even being cast in "Harry Potter." But while production had good intentions with showing a picture of a young Watson, they actually flubbed and used a picture of Emma Roberts instead! Fans spotted the gaffe immediately and called it out on social media. The producers shared a cheeky statement with Entertainment Weekly about the mixup, saying, "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly."
Now Watson herself has chimed in on the hilarious goof.
Emma Watson says she and Emma Roberts are #EmmaSistersForever
Emma Watson took to Instagram on January 5 to share the photo in question from the "Harry Potter" special with her own comment on what happened. "I was NOT this cute," Watson wrote with a crying laughing emoji. She also tagged Emma Roberts and hashtagged the photo #EmmaSistersForever. The commenters all jumped in to share their own humorous input on the mixup.
But then Roberts also chimed in shortly after Watson posted. She shared Watson's Instagram post on her Instagram Story, writing, "Haha! I don't believe that!" She also included two kiss emojis and the dancing twins emojis. To be honest, we can almost see how the mistake happened — they're both named Emma, they're about the same age, and Roberts' childhood picture does look like it could pass for Watson! Nevertheless, with a little bit of magic, it has now been corrected in the HBO Max special, so viewers will see the true tiny Hermione when they watch the documentary.