Dave Chappelle Has One Major Regret About Bob Saget

Comedian Dave Chappelle, known for his stand-up, made recent headlines for controversial comments he made during Netflix's "The Closer" comedy special. From there, it made waves with transgender employees working internally with the streaming service, who felt they weren't being respected by Chappelle and the company, per CBS News.

"I want everyone in this audience to know that even though the media frames it as though it's me versus that community, that's not what it is. Do not blame the LBGTQ [sic] community for any of this s—. This has nothing to do with them. It's about corporate interest and what I can say and what I cannot say," Chappelle responded, according to CNN.

Despite the controversy, Chappelle has maintained close connections with other comedians in the scene, including the late "Full House" star Bob Saget, who recently passed away. Although the relationship might surprise some fans, he finally opened up about the biggest regret he has when it comes to Saget and their interactions.