Dave Chappelle Has One Major Regret About Bob Saget
Comedian Dave Chappelle, known for his stand-up, made recent headlines for controversial comments he made during Netflix's "The Closer" comedy special. From there, it made waves with transgender employees working internally with the streaming service, who felt they weren't being respected by Chappelle and the company, per CBS News.
"I want everyone in this audience to know that even though the media frames it as though it's me versus that community, that's not what it is. Do not blame the LBGTQ [sic] community for any of this s—. This has nothing to do with them. It's about corporate interest and what I can say and what I cannot say," Chappelle responded, according to CNN.
Despite the controversy, Chappelle has maintained close connections with other comedians in the scene, including the late "Full House" star Bob Saget, who recently passed away. Although the relationship might surprise some fans, he finally opened up about the biggest regret he has when it comes to Saget and their interactions.
Dave Chappelle didn't text Bob Saget back
During a recent appearance at West Hollywood's Peppermint Club, comedian Dave Chappelle opened up about the loss of his friend, Bob Saget. In particular, he mentioned a major regret he had about not texting Saget back, according to TMZ.
"Tomorrow, I'm gonna go and lay my comrade to rest. Listen, I'm getting old, so at my age, a lot of people I know died. I started doing comedy young. All of my peers are older than me... But, I didn't see Bob coming. Man, he just texted me, and I saw the text yesterday, and I never texted him back because I was just busy. It happens. I'm just saying this to remind you that these moments are precious," Chappelle said.
Back in 1998, as seen in a clip on YouTube, Saget and Chappelle appeared alongside one another in the comedy film "Half Baked," during a scene about rehabilitation meetings for marijuana. The two continued their friendship off-screen over the years.