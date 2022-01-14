Ava Phillippe Gives Clear Warning To Those Criticizing Her Sexuality Reveal
You may know Ava Phillippe as a model behind brands like Ivy Park and Pat McGrath. But it's more likely you know her from her famous actor parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. She's a dead-ringer for Witherspoon, after all. For the most part, Phillippe tends to keep her personal life out of the public eye — instead opting to post artsy selfies, art on its own, or cute snaps of her pup, Benji, who even has his own Instagram account.
She also wants to be true to herself on social media, a sentiment she recently shared in an interview E! News' Daily Pop. "It makes me feel good, in more ways than one, to be able to share and be real with people on social media as much as is possible," she said.
Phillippe certainly was authentic when she opened up about her sexuality to her Instagram followers on January 10. A fan had asked her during an Instagram Q&A if she liked either boys or girls, to which Phillippe responded candidly. "I'm attracted to... people! (Gender is whatever)," she wrote (via People), accompanied with a smiley selfie. Now two days later, Phillippe has something else to say, seemingly in regards to her Instagram reveal.
Ava Phillippe 'can and will' block any haters
Thankfully in this day and age of social media, we don't have to see any hateful messages or rude comments if we don't want to — thanks to that useful block button. That's exactly what Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe warned to her Instagram followers on January 12. "Quick reminder, I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts," Phillippe wrote to her Instagram stories (via E! News). She continued to say that her social media was a space for positivity and wrote, "My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & love."
Although her Instagram Story didn't mention anything about her sexuality or hateful comments towards it, the post comes just two days after she revealed she's attracted to people, rather than their gender.
On January 13, Phillippe celebrated an Instagram milestone — 1 million followers — with a photo of herself next to a "congratulations" balloon from friends. It's clear her Instagram is a place where she can be herself — and celebrate it!