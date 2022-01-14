Ava Phillippe Gives Clear Warning To Those Criticizing Her Sexuality Reveal

You may know Ava Phillippe as a model behind brands like Ivy Park and Pat McGrath. But it's more likely you know her from her famous actor parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. She's a dead-ringer for Witherspoon, after all. For the most part, Phillippe tends to keep her personal life out of the public eye — instead opting to post artsy selfies, art on its own, or cute snaps of her pup, Benji, who even has his own Instagram account.

She also wants to be true to herself on social media, a sentiment she recently shared in an interview E! News' Daily Pop. "It makes me feel good, in more ways than one, to be able to share and be real with people on social media as much as is possible," she said.

Phillippe certainly was authentic when she opened up about her sexuality to her Instagram followers on January 10. A fan had asked her during an Instagram Q&A if she liked either boys or girls, to which Phillippe responded candidly. "I'm attracted to... people! (Gender is whatever)," she wrote (via People), accompanied with a smiley selfie. Now two days later, Phillippe has something else to say, seemingly in regards to her Instagram reveal.