The Iconic Musician That Left Keanu Reeves Beyond Starstruck

Keanu Reeves is not only a beloved super-star, he also happened to grow up around famous figures. The actor's mother is Patricia Taylor, and while you may not know her name, she's rather respected by many people in show business thanks to the fact that she was a part of the entertainment industry herself. Because of that, she spent plenty of time with celebrities and, in turn, so did her son.

"I grew up in Toronto and I lived on this street called Hazelton and there was a recording studio there called Nimbus 9 and my mother was in costume design, she was in rock 'n' roll, in the business, and they had friends and she had friends, and so Alice Cooper — I'm told — babysat me," Reeves explained while opening up about his childhood on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2017. Before noting that he doesn't remember much about his unusual babysitter (other than there being fake poo in the fridge), he added, "I don't know how that could actually possibly happen, but it did, supposedly." His mother's celebrity connections are also how he ended up wearing Dolly Parton's Playboy bustier for Halloween one year, which he admitted on "Red Table Talk."

Reeves' long history with celebrities and the fact that he's so famous himself might make you think that he wouldn't be overly impressed when he meets another celebrity. However, there happens to be one particular iconic musician that prompted Reeves to make a major fan-like move.