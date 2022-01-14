Olivia Wilde Had Quite The Reaction To Harry Styles' On-Set Photos

Marvel's "Eternals" is now available for streaming on Disney+ and to celebrate the arrival of the film on the platform, star Gemma Chan is sharing a few memories on her Instagram. In the film, Chan is only one of a star-studded cast of superheroes, bringing together Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Bryan Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harrington, and so many more familiar faces that band together to follow up on the events of "Avengers: Endgame" (via Marvel).

This huge production is kicking off the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), ending with now-traditional post-credit scenes that have hooked fans and teased them with what is to come, per Entertainment Tonight.

The glimpse of the cast in behind-the-scenes moments is fueling excited comments from fans of the film and inspiring folks to watch it for the first time. And there is also a collective buzz over Harry Styles being featured in the photos, as reported by People. It was revealed that Styles had a surprise Marvel role when "Eternals" was released in November 2021. Even Olivia Wilde, Styles' girlfriend, had to write a little something about Styles' appearance in the film.