The Controversy Behind Boris Johnson's Office Issuing A Rare Apology To The Queen

In light of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent scandal, in which Johnson purportedly allowed two separate staff parties at his office during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's no surprise much of the country is in an uproar. Perhaps the biggest insult to injury — despite having gatherings while U.K. residents were quarantined — is that at least one of these parties took place the night before Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, per The Telegraph. That's controversial as it's a time of mourning for both the royal family and their colleagues in the government.

Now, many months after these trespasses first took place, it seems politicians and aides who were at the center of these parties — thrown while their fellow Brits, per the BBC, could only socialize indoors with those from their "household or support bubble" — are facing the music.

Although it's unclear whether Johnson — who has already twice apologized publicly for allowing the gatherings to occur (but was apparently not present at either event) — will issue an apology to the queen personally, his office has already said "sorry" to Buckingham Palace.