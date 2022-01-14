The Controversy Behind Boris Johnson's Office Issuing A Rare Apology To The Queen
In light of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent scandal, in which Johnson purportedly allowed two separate staff parties at his office during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's no surprise much of the country is in an uproar. Perhaps the biggest insult to injury — despite having gatherings while U.K. residents were quarantined — is that at least one of these parties took place the night before Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, per The Telegraph. That's controversial as it's a time of mourning for both the royal family and their colleagues in the government.
Now, many months after these trespasses first took place, it seems politicians and aides who were at the center of these parties — thrown while their fellow Brits, per the BBC, could only socialize indoors with those from their "household or support bubble" — are facing the music.
Although it's unclear whether Johnson — who has already twice apologized publicly for allowing the gatherings to occur (but was apparently not present at either event) — will issue an apology to the queen personally, his office has already said "sorry" to Buckingham Palace.
Boris Johnson's office expresses regret to the queen
As the BBC reported on January 14, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his office have already been well underway in making apologies for their actions. A spokesperson told The Telegraph, "It's deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning," and noted Johnson's office had apologized for the controversy.
According to the BBC, unnamed government officials presumably made up those present at these soirees, and they expressed their contrition in a phone call with Buckingham Palace. That said, it has not been specified whether the call was with Elizabeth. herself, and what was said is not known as of this writing.
Unfortunately for Johnson, however, it looks like he isn't getting let off the hook anytime soon. Despite two public apologies he has made for the COVID-19 party scandal, as of this writing, he has not officially apologized to the queen. In the intervening time since The Telegraph first broke the story, a number of members of Parliament have called for Johnson's resignation, per The New York Times.