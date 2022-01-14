Everything We Know About Bob Saget's Funeral

It's still hard to believe the news about Bob Saget's death, even as new details about the beloved comedian's funeral emerge. Saget's close friend John Stamos tweeted the morning of the service on January 14: "Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference."

Stamos and other "Full House" stars have offered some of the most poignant tributes to Saget in the days after his death. Candace Cameron Bure's tribute to Saget even made fans heartbroken all over again. Bure played D.J. Tanner, the oldest daughter of Saget's Danny Tanner on "Full House" and the reboot "Fuller House." Bure posted a heartfelt message about her TV father on Instagram, writing: "We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood... I love you."

As Saget's family, friends, and fans mourn the loss of "America's Funniest Home Videos" star, here's what we know about his funeral.