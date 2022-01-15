Jon And Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Shares Powerful Message On Her Identity

In honor of Korean American Day, Mady Gosselin, the daughter of Kate and Jon Gosselin, opened up on cultural identity, revealing her struggle with her identity as a child.

Over the years, Mady, who's now 21 years old, has begun to develop her own online persona — one separate from her seven siblings and feuding parents. Thus, this isn't the first time Mady has opened up in self-retrospection. The "Jon & Kate Plus 8" alum compiled a list for the new year on TikTok, adding "brushing ur teeth in the shower" and "reading the classics" as new behaviors she's hoping to adopt in 2022. Mady also noted she needed some "alone time," which isn't surprising given her lifetime in the spotlight.

According to The Sun, Mady's list and her message around identity come months after her father, Jon, revealed in a TV interview with Dr. Oz that he had not seen his twin daughters, Cara and Mady, for about eight years. However, he did admit to being in touch with them. "I text them every single year. And every time I come here to your show or interview, I text my daughter every single time," Jon said. According to The Sun, Mady's parents are still in the midst of a custody battle after their divorce in 2009.

Mady's message on Instagram, however, left no question about her feelings on cultural identity.