Zayn Malik's New Look Has Fans Over The Moon

It's a fresh start for Zayn Malik. After a tumultous and controversial breakup with baby mama Gigi Hadid in October 2021, Malik may be open to new life experiences.

A man who certainly resembles the "Pillowtalk" singer was spotted on a dating app called WooPlus, per Page Six. The Malik-lookalike, who calls himself "Zed," signed up on the "dating app for curvy people to find and enjoy love" and posted an emoji challenge video. While a spokesperson for WooPlus could not confirm if the user is Malik, they indicated, "We'd be thrilled to have Zayn Malik in our inclusive dating community if he did join."

Of course, Malik made his preferences clear in a 2016 interview with Billboard. He said, "I need a challenge. Also, I like girls that are a bit chunky in certain areas — the nice areas. I like a fuller woman. I enjoy an intellectual conversation as well." If "Zed" is really Malik, he may be on the correct dating app after all.

However, the biggest change for 2022 has been Malik's new look, and he showed off his rugged appearance in a recent Instagram post that has fans losing it.