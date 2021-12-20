How Has Gigi And Bella Hadid's Relationship Changed After The Zayn Malik Scandal?
The Hadid family is probably looking forward to having a fresh start in the new year after a scandal-ridden 2021. The drama began when TMZ reported at the end of October that Zayn Malik, who shares daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid, struck Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the pop star called the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star a "f***ing Dutch slut," and demanded she "stay away from [my] f***ing daughter" before pushing her into a dresser. Malik was charged with four counts of harassment.
The former One Direction singer denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ: "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private." Shortly after the news of the incident broke, an insider confirmed to People that the supermodel and singer had broken up, but continue to co-parent.
So, how is the Hadid family holding up since the scandal?
Gigi and Bella Hadid have "grown closer" amid the scandal
After the incident between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid, he pled no contest to harassment and was fined, per TMZ. Zayn is on probation for 360 days, must complete an anger management class, a domestic violence program, and stay away from Yolanda. Despite this bombshell incident, there appears to be a silver lining. "Gigi and Bella have grown closer since the Zayn and Yolanda incident," an insider revealed to People. "Bella has stuck by her side, as the situation has caused a lot of tension within the family." The source also revealed that former Victoria's Secret model Gigi is "done" with the "PILLOWTALK" singer.
"She's a really private person," the insider said of Gigi. "So Bella has really been there to support her." The source also gave some insight into how the Hadid family is doing. "It's been tough on all of them because they're all so close. That's her mom, but it's still her baby's father, even though their romantic relationship is over," the source continued. "This has not been easy on Gigi and has caused a lot of stress on relationships with her family."