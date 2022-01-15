Alec Baldwin's Attorney Issues Firm Statement After Star Finally Hands Over Phone To Authorities
Alec Baldwin has officially handed over his phone. Since the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust" in October, authorities have been looking to access Baldwin's phone, even filing a search warrant in December, to gain more information.
In October, while filming for the western-style movie, Baldwin was practicing the hold of his gun for a scene when the gun went off — killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring Joel Souza, the movie's director. Since the incident, Baldwin has stated he was told the gun was empty and that he did not pull the trigger. "Someone put a live bullet in the gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," he told George Stephanopoulos during his ABC News interview. "I would never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never."
In the interview, Baldwin continued to tell Stephanopoulos that as the investigation is ongoing, he has continued to cooperate with authorities and has nothing to hide. Now, Baldwin and his attorney have reiterated that sentiment after Baldwin voluntarily handed over his cellphone – this time firing back at biting accusations that Baldwin isn't cooperating.
Baldwin's attorney says he did nothing wrong
On December 16, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office filed a search warrant for Alec Baldwin's phone in connection to the "Rust" shooting, per People. Almost a month later, in a press release, the sheriff's office stated Baldwin still had not turned in his phone. But on January 14, the actor turned the phone in to New York Suffolk County authorities. Baldwin's attorney, Aaron Dyer, released a statement firing back at accusations Baldwin has not cooperated.
"Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation. But this matter isn't about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone," he said, per NBC News. "Alec did nothing wrong. It is clear that he was told it was a cold gun, and was following instructions when this tragic accident occurred. The real question that needs to be answered is how live rounds got on the set in the first place."
In addition to his attorney, Baldwin himself fired back in an Instagram video, saying any suggestion he isn't complying is a lie. Since receiving Baldwin's phone, no evidence has been handed over, but Baldwin added this is the only way to find the truth behind Halyna Hutchins' death, and he is demanding the truth be found.
For his part, Hutchins' husband told the Daily Mail soon after his wife's death, "I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive."