Alec Baldwin's Attorney Issues Firm Statement After Star Finally Hands Over Phone To Authorities

Alec Baldwin has officially handed over his phone. Since the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust" in October, authorities have been looking to access Baldwin's phone, even filing a search warrant in December, to gain more information.

In October, while filming for the western-style movie, Baldwin was practicing the hold of his gun for a scene when the gun went off — killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring Joel Souza, the movie's director. Since the incident, Baldwin has stated he was told the gun was empty and that he did not pull the trigger. "Someone put a live bullet in the gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," he told George Stephanopoulos during his ABC News interview. "I would never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never."

In the interview, Baldwin continued to tell Stephanopoulos that as the investigation is ongoing, he has continued to cooperate with authorities and has nothing to hide. Now, Baldwin and his attorney have reiterated that sentiment after Baldwin voluntarily handed over his cellphone – this time firing back at biting accusations that Baldwin isn't cooperating.