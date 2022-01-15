Jonah Hill Confirms What We Suspected All Along About His Former Roommate, Leonardo DiCaprio

Back together again! With Netflix's new movie "Don't Look Up" — which just became one of the streaming service's most-watched movies of all time — fans aren't just talking about how great the movie is, but also the amazing friendship Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill have on- and off-screen.

"Don't Look Up" isn't the first movie Hill and DiCaprio have worked on together. Back in 2013, both actors starred in Martin Scorsese's hit "The Wolf of Wall Street." Now, the two are taking on the streaming world with "Don't Look Up." The movie follows two astronomers as they tour the world to warn all mankind that a comet will soon destroy the Earth. In the movie, Hill plays the son of Meryl Streep, who plays the president, while DiCaprio plays one of the astronomers alongside Jennifer Lawrence.

While the movie addresses the so-called end of the world, filming for "Don't Look Up" might have felt like the end times for its cast and crew, as it took place during the heart of the pandemic. Since the actors were forced to limit interaction for health and safety reasons, Hill is now sharing funny memories about his time living and acting alongside DiCaprio.