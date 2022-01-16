Inside Celine Dion's Heartbreaking Decision To Cancel A Huge Part Of Her World Tour
The last few years have been hard for Celine Dion, and it looks like 2022 will be equally challenging. The Canadian singer made headlines for a sad reason this week. On January 14, Dion shared an emotional tribute on the anniversary of her late husband's death. Dion's husband, René Angélil, died in 2016 after being diagnosed with throat cancer. The couple was married for 22 years and shared three children, per People.
Dion posted a photo of Angélil on Instagram with the caption, "I would be lying if I said I'm fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you're there... I miss you – Céline xx."
In addition to publicly grieving, some fans have worried about her health because she appeared rather thin, according to a 2019 report from CNN. In a chat on "The Dan Wootton Interview" podcast, she responded to such comments about her weight. "I'm doing this for me," Dion said (via CNN). "I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy." However, Dion now has fans worried about her health for another reason after sharing a heartbreaking decision tied to her world tour.
Celine Dion cancels her tour due to muscle spasms
Celine Dion canceled the North American leg of her world tour due to a health-related reason, per People. The 53-year-old singer is undergoing treatment for "severe and persistent muscle spasms." People noted that Dion performed 52 shows in North America before pausing because of the pandemic in 2020.
On January 15, 2022, the Grammy-winning singer published a statement on her website about the remainder of the tour. Dion wrote, "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing." It seems Dion will be focused on resting and recuperating. She mentioned she can't wait "to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic," so that she can "be back on stage again."
In addition, she thanked fans for their well wishes: "I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support, and it means the world to me." According to CNN, this isn't the first time her health has impacted her performances — the Canadian superstar had to delay her Las Vegas residency in October 2021 because of muscle spasms as well.