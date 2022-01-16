Inside Celine Dion's Heartbreaking Decision To Cancel A Huge Part Of Her World Tour

The last few years have been hard for Celine Dion, and it looks like 2022 will be equally challenging. The Canadian singer made headlines for a sad reason this week. On January 14, Dion shared an emotional tribute on the anniversary of her late husband's death. Dion's husband, René Angélil, died in 2016 after being diagnosed with throat cancer. The couple was married for 22 years and shared three children, per People.

Dion posted a photo of Angélil on Instagram with the caption, "I would be lying if I said I'm fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you're there... I miss you – Céline xx."

In addition to publicly grieving, some fans have worried about her health because she appeared rather thin, according to a 2019 report from CNN. In a chat on "The Dan Wootton Interview" podcast, she responded to such comments about her weight. "I'm doing this for me," Dion said (via CNN). "I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy." However, Dion now has fans worried about her health for another reason after sharing a heartbreaking decision tied to her world tour.