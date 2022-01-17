Prince Harry's First Event Of 2022 Could Prove To Be Very Revealing

To say that 2021 was a tumultuous year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family would be an understatement. While the two had successfully uprooted their life in the U.K. and started anew in the U.S., the couple and their children met a slew of challenges that likely made 2021 one of their most difficult years yet.

Many of the issues they have faced were divulged in their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. There, they spoke at length about the reasons why they had to step down as senior royals, along with the mental struggles Harry and Meghan had to endure that were brought about by the toxic British media and the alleged mistreatment of "the firm." "I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Princess Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago," Harry said at the time. "Because it's been unbelievably tough for the two of us."

No longer one to hide his struggles, Harry talked about it further in the documentary series "The Me You Can't See" he produced with Oprah. "Four years of therapy for an individual who thought they'd never do or need therapy, that's a long time," he revealed, via Page Six. "I wasn't in an environment where I was encouraged to talk about it either." Now, many are speculating that he's going to talk about it even more at an upcoming event.