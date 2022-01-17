Prince Harry's First Event Of 2022 Could Prove To Be Very Revealing
To say that 2021 was a tumultuous year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family would be an understatement. While the two had successfully uprooted their life in the U.K. and started anew in the U.S., the couple and their children met a slew of challenges that likely made 2021 one of their most difficult years yet.
Many of the issues they have faced were divulged in their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. There, they spoke at length about the reasons why they had to step down as senior royals, along with the mental struggles Harry and Meghan had to endure that were brought about by the toxic British media and the alleged mistreatment of "the firm." "I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Princess Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago," Harry said at the time. "Because it's been unbelievably tough for the two of us."
No longer one to hide his struggles, Harry talked about it further in the documentary series "The Me You Can't See" he produced with Oprah. "Four years of therapy for an individual who thought they'd never do or need therapy, that's a long time," he revealed, via Page Six. "I wasn't in an environment where I was encouraged to talk about it either." Now, many are speculating that he's going to talk about it even more at an upcoming event.
Prince Harry will discuss his 'stories, challenges, and successes' at a BetterUp event
In case you haven't heard, one of Prince Harry's commitments since stepping back from his royal duties is to join Silicon Valley startup BetterUp as its Chief Impact Officer. The company offers mental health services online, per CNN. CEO Alexi Robichaux said that Harry's main role is to "expand our global community, reach, and influencing everything from our product experience to helping partner with companies and organizations globally to expand our impact around the world."
BetterUp is set to have a virtual event in February and Prince Harry is expected to discuss his "personal stories, challenges, and successes," per journalist Omid Scobie. The event is called "Inner Work Day," and it's designed to be an open conversation about the "mindful, conscious effort to organize the inner you: your thoughts and reactions, your feelings and instincts." Other speakers include former NBA player Pau Gasol, brain health coach Anthony DeMario, and more, according to Tatler.
Prince Harry has long been passionate about helping people struggling with their mental health. In 2016, he even launched a campaign alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton to fight the stigma surrounding such issues. "We do not want prejudice and fear to stand in the way of people getting the help they need to cope with life," Harry explained at the time. "[We] want to come up with practical ways of providing everyone who needs help with the right support and care."