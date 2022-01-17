Meghan Markle's Friend Jessica Mulroney Gets Honest With Followers About Her Anxiety

Prioritizing mental health is key, and Jessica Mulroney is doing exactly that. The Canadian-born stylist and Meghan Markle's best friend is getting candid about her mental health struggles, which comes almost two years after her Black Lives Matter controversy. In June 2020, at the height of the George Floyd protests, Mulroney was called out by lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter for exhibiting "textbook white privilege," per Instagram.

According to a lengthy Instagram video Exeter shared, the controversy erupted when Exeter shared a "generic" call to action amidst the protests, which Mulroney allegedly "took offense" to. "What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday," the lifestyle blogger explained. "For her to threaten me ― a single mom, a single black mom — during a racial pandemic blows my mind." Exeter further noted that Mulroney "is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin."

As a result, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly axed her friendship with Mulroney, while ABC also severed ties with the now-former "Good Morning America" contributor. Now, Jessica Mulroney is opening up about her mental health nearly two years later.