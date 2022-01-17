Meghan Markle's Friend Jessica Mulroney Gets Honest With Followers About Her Anxiety
Prioritizing mental health is key, and Jessica Mulroney is doing exactly that. The Canadian-born stylist and Meghan Markle's best friend is getting candid about her mental health struggles, which comes almost two years after her Black Lives Matter controversy. In June 2020, at the height of the George Floyd protests, Mulroney was called out by lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter for exhibiting "textbook white privilege," per Instagram.
According to a lengthy Instagram video Exeter shared, the controversy erupted when Exeter shared a "generic" call to action amidst the protests, which Mulroney allegedly "took offense" to. "What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday," the lifestyle blogger explained. "For her to threaten me ― a single mom, a single black mom — during a racial pandemic blows my mind." Exeter further noted that Mulroney "is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin."
As a result, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly axed her friendship with Mulroney, while ABC also severed ties with the now-former "Good Morning America" contributor. Now, Jessica Mulroney is opening up about her mental health nearly two years later.
Jessica Mulroney discusses 'depression' and 'anxiety' in candid Instagram post
On January 10, Jessica Mulroney shared a poignant text post to her Instagram opining about mental health. "The past can lead to depression / The future can lead to anxiety / So try to live in the present," reads the reflective post. She simply captioned the post, "Just a thought..." The image received more than 7,000 likes and a wealth of praise from several of Mulroney's high-profile cohorts.
"Yessss," commented Entertainment Tonight Canada host Cheryl Hickey, while "The Office" star Mindy Kaling wrote, "True true truth." In August 2021, Mulroney also discussed dealing with social anxiety her entire life. "I've struggled with anxiety and social anxiety my whole life," she prefaced in a moving Instagram post (via Daily Mail), adding, "I've masked it many times and this year has been heavy for all of us. Know there is hope." She revealed she "found it through sobriety and therapy" and that "[m]y life is happy again. I wish this for you all. Thank you for your love this year."
Mulroney's life has been tumultuous amidst the pandemic, as she was at the center of a white privilege controversy and reportedly lost BFF Meghan Markle in the process. However, in August, a source revealed to Daily Mail that the two are still friends, after all. "Meghan is in regular touch with Jessica," said the source, adding, "It's just difficult now [that Prince Harry and Meghan are] in California and Jessica's in Toronto."