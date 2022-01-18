Amber Rose's Resurfaced Kardashians Tweet Reads Completely Differently Now

Long before rapper Kanye West entered a recent fling with "Uncut Gems" actor Julia Fox, and even before he married (and divorced) Kim Kardashian, he dated model Amber Rose from 2008 to 2010. However, Rose had long alluded to overlap and West's infidelity prior to their breakup. "Kim is one of the main reasons why me and Kanye are not together. She's a homewrecker!" Rose told Star Magazine in 2012.

Although West had already entered a then-new relationship with Kim while Rose married rapper Wiz Khalifa, it didn't stop the exes from throwing jabs at one another in the press. West appeared on the radio show "The Breakfast Club" in 2015 and not-so-subtly shaded Rose. "If Kim had dated me when I first wanted to be with her, there wouldn't be an Amber Rose," he said. "It's very hard for a woman to wanna be with someone that's with Amber Rose. I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim."

Now, almost seven years since the comment, Rose's Twitter response to West and the Kardashians is reopening fans' eyes, as they take on a completely different tone.