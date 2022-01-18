Amber Rose's Resurfaced Kardashians Tweet Reads Completely Differently Now
Long before rapper Kanye West entered a recent fling with "Uncut Gems" actor Julia Fox, and even before he married (and divorced) Kim Kardashian, he dated model Amber Rose from 2008 to 2010. However, Rose had long alluded to overlap and West's infidelity prior to their breakup. "Kim is one of the main reasons why me and Kanye are not together. She's a homewrecker!" Rose told Star Magazine in 2012.
Although West had already entered a then-new relationship with Kim while Rose married rapper Wiz Khalifa, it didn't stop the exes from throwing jabs at one another in the press. West appeared on the radio show "The Breakfast Club" in 2015 and not-so-subtly shaded Rose. "If Kim had dated me when I first wanted to be with her, there wouldn't be an Amber Rose," he said. "It's very hard for a woman to wanna be with someone that's with Amber Rose. I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim."
Now, almost seven years since the comment, Rose's Twitter response to West and the Kardashians is reopening fans' eyes, as they take on a completely different tone.
Amber Rose regrets her Twitter posts about the Kardashians
Back in 2015, model and advocate Amber Rose took to Twitter, sharing her thoughts on ex Kanye West and the Kardashians, after West publicly dissed her. "@kanyewest I'll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they're done with u," Rose tweeted. She is now making headlines once again, expressing regret for the post after West and Kim Kardashian's divorce.
In a recent Instagram story (via TMZ), Rose unloaded her thoughts. "Man F*** that old a** tweet I never got an apology for his '30 Showers' comment but f*** it... Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y'all shouldn't co-sign that either. S*** was old and immature af of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess he made," Rose posted. Rose also noted that the situation inspired her to create the SlutWalk, a women's empowerment march.
"The thing is, me and Kim will probably — I won't say we'll never be friends, but we accept each other for who we are, and that's the most important thing as women," Rose also told The Daily Beast in 2016. Although Kim and her sisters have yet to respond, it seems Rose is willing to extend an olive branch to West's ex.