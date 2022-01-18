Tensions Between Donald Trump And Ron DeSantis Reportedly Continue To Heat Up
The relationship between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis is one that has a lot of people wondering what is really going on behind the scenes. While neither Trump nor DeSantis have made any official announcements about their future presidential campaigns, the former president has hinted that he's willing to give it another shot at the White House in 2024 again.
In April 2021, Trump told Fox News that he is "100%" considering another run for the highest office in the land. Meanwhile, DeSantis has been more discreet about his presidential ambitions. In September 2021, DeSantis told reporters at a press conference in Florida that he's more focused on his job as the governor of the Sunshine State for now. "All the speculation about me is purely manufactured. I just do my job and we work hard... I hear all this stuff and honestly it's nonsense," he said, per Politico.
That said, there's new speculation that there might be some tension brewing between Trump and DeSantis, and it might have something to do with the Republican ticket for the upcoming election.
Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis might both want the same job
It's long been reported that Ron DeSantis is not only a hot contender for the Republican party's 2024 presidential ticket, but also someone who has rapidly been gaining a lot of popularity among voters, according to CNN. In fact, DeSantis has become so popular that it's beginning to get underneath Donald Trump's skin, as even The New York Times insists that there's a battle between the two men for the royal throne in Florida.
That said, Sam Nunberg, a former adviser to Trump, believes that his former employer needs to cool it down behind the scenes. "President Trump is the one clearly picking a fight here, and it's a fight that's too early and unnecessary," he told Politico. "We're not in Republican primary season. This is a fight for mid-2023. It's not a fight to start having in 2022," while also adding, "If Donald Trump believes he is punching down when he's attacking Ron DeSantis, then why do it?"
Then again, Trump is the same person who said words about wanting to physically fight President Joe Biden in the past. Maybe he could use his rank in taekwondo to his advantage in this situation instead.