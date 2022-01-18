Tensions Between Donald Trump And Ron DeSantis Reportedly Continue To Heat Up

The relationship between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis is one that has a lot of people wondering what is really going on behind the scenes. While neither Trump nor DeSantis have made any official announcements about their future presidential campaigns, the former president has hinted that he's willing to give it another shot at the White House in 2024 again.

In April 2021, Trump told Fox News that he is "100%" considering another run for the highest office in the land. Meanwhile, DeSantis has been more discreet about his presidential ambitions. In September 2021, DeSantis told reporters at a press conference in Florida that he's more focused on his job as the governor of the Sunshine State for now. "All the speculation about me is purely manufactured. I just do my job and we work hard... I hear all this stuff and honestly it's nonsense," he said, per Politico.

That said, there's new speculation that there might be some tension brewing between Trump and DeSantis, and it might have something to do with the Republican ticket for the upcoming election.