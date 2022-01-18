Daniel Radcliffe's Casting In Weird Al Yankovic Biopic Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Fans first met Daniel Radcliffe as a tween when he was cast as "Harry Potter" in 2001. Since then, he has gone on to become a household name through the franchise. After the series ended in 2011, Radcliffe pursued various unique acting roles, from horror movies like 2013's "Horns" to playing a corpse in 2016's "Swiss Army Man."

During an interview with Vanity Fair that same year, Radcliffe elaborated on the public perception that he tends to take unusual film roles, following his decade-long-run as a child wizard. "Basically, it's about what excites me, and I'm in a position at the moment where I don't have to do something unless I really love it," he explained. "And I don't know if I'll be in that position forever, so it seems just sensible to get as much weird, cool stuff in as you can."

Now, Radcliffe's recent casting announcement to play comedian Weird Al Yankovic in a new biopic is leaving fans on social media with one overwhelming opinion.