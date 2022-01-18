Alex Trebek's Choice For Jeopardy! Host Laura Coates Addresses Snub From Network
After the death of legendary Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, it seemed like everyone and their mother had an opinion on who should replace him — including Trebek himself. The network first tried out a slew of guest hosts, including CNN icon Anderson Cooper, dark horse pick Aaron Rodgers, and fan-favorite choice LeVar Burton, before landing on not-so-fan-favorite Mike Richards. Richards was then quickly fired after a bombshell article in The Ringer revealed his long history of unsavory behavior. The job eventually went to Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, who now split hosting duties.
But apparently the person Trebek personally wanted succeed him was not even in real contention: CNN legal analyst Laura Coates. Soon after Richards was announced as the new host, a video resurfaced of Trebek saying Coates should be the one to replace him, sparking a renewed social media backlash, according to The Grio. Many Jeopardy! fans were particularly angered at the fact that while Trebek himself tapped a Black woman for the role, the producers instead chose to hire another white man.
But it wasn't until months later that Coates herself finally addressed it.
Laura Coates says she 'was told no'
Laura Coates didn't mince words when asked about the Jeopardy! hosting snub on "Tamron Hall" on January 17. "I certainly raised my hand and knocked on doors and found them closed," she said. "I asked for the opportunity and was told no." Coates also said that being shut out was a reminder to "wear your own jersey."
She continued, "You have to remember to continue to be your own champion in other respects. And sometimes the vision that you have for yourself or those that surprise you from other people don't align with what happens." Coates said she had been surprised and honored to hear Trebek name her personally, as the two had never met. In fact, she didn't even think he knew who she was. "I actually was as shocked as anyone else was when he first said it," she told Hall.
Coates may not have gotten the opportunity she wanted or deserved to take over for the beloved Trebek, but there may be another opportunity on the horizon. Now that Chris Cuomo is no longer hosting his CNN show, there's a growing number of voices saying that Coates might be the perfect fit for the slot.