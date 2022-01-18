Alex Trebek's Choice For Jeopardy! Host Laura Coates Addresses Snub From Network

After the death of legendary Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, it seemed like everyone and their mother had an opinion on who should replace him — including Trebek himself. The network first tried out a slew of guest hosts, including CNN icon Anderson Cooper, dark horse pick Aaron Rodgers, and fan-favorite choice LeVar Burton, before landing on not-so-fan-favorite Mike Richards. Richards was then quickly fired after a bombshell article in The Ringer revealed his long history of unsavory behavior. The job eventually went to Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, who now split hosting duties.

But apparently the person Trebek personally wanted succeed him was not even in real contention: CNN legal analyst Laura Coates. Soon after Richards was announced as the new host, a video resurfaced of Trebek saying Coates should be the one to replace him, sparking a renewed social media backlash, according to The Grio. Many Jeopardy! fans were particularly angered at the fact that while Trebek himself tapped a Black woman for the role, the producers instead chose to hire another white man.

But it wasn't until months later that Coates herself finally addressed it.