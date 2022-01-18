Jenna Jameson's Health Issues Might Not Be What We First Thought
Jenna Jameson health continues to baffle doctors. The former adult star was hospitalized in early January when she lost strength and muscle mass in her legs that prevented Jameson from walking properly, as her partner Lior Bitton said in an Instagram video on January 12. Bitton explained in a previous video that Jameson had been in the hospital for three days awaiting results of "CT, MRI and Spinal Tap tests." Prior to developing trouble walking, Jameson had been experiencing intense nausea and vomiting for several weeks, he said. In the latest video, Bitton detailed that Jameson was receiving vitamins and undergoing intravenous immunoglobulin treatment, also known as IVIG, which is used in patients fighting autoimmune diseases, according to WebMD. Despite the treatment, Jameson's legs continued to thin down. "She is not doing so well," Bitton said.
Fans previously ventured that Jameson might be experiencing a negative side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, which she denied in a now-deleted Instagram video, per CNN. "PS I did NOT get the jab or any jab. This is NOT a reaction to the jab. Thank you for your concern," wrote Jameson, who has been open about her anti-vaccine views, as Jezebel pointed out in 2019.
Her symptoms have led doctors to conclude Jameson has an autoimmune disorder, but pinning down the condition has been trickier than expected. On January 10, Jameson received a tragic diagnosis, putting an end to her mysterious health struggles ... or so she thought.
Jenna Jameson doesn't have Guillain-Barré syndrome after all
In a now-deleted Instagram video (via CNN), Jenna Jameson announced that she had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disease that affects the nerves, according to the CDC. However, Jameson's husband, Lior Bitton, revealed in a January 18 Instagram post that Jameson had been misdiagnosed. After receiving five rounds of intravenous immunoglobulin treatment (IVIG), her doctors ruled out Guillain-Barré.
Bitton noted in an earlier Instagram post that doctors were already suspicious that their initial diagnosis might have been wrong because Jameson was not responding to the treatment. Their suspicions were confirmed a few days later after running additional tests. As of this writing, Jameson is still hospitalized in Hawaii and undergoing tests to hopefully get to the bottom of her health struggles. "Thanks for all the prayers please keep on praying thank you so much. God bless!" Bitton told her fans.
Jameson continues to baffle medical professionals, but that hasn't kept the general public from chiming in. A dietitian told the New York Post that Jameson may be suffering the consequences of following a strict keto diet. "I do think it does play a role in how severe her symptoms are because she is likely undernourished," the dietitian said of Jameson, who has long promoted the high-fat, low-carb diet. Jameson claims the diet helped her lose 80 pounds, according to People.