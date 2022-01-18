Jenna Jameson's Health Issues Might Not Be What We First Thought

Jenna Jameson health continues to baffle doctors. The former adult star was hospitalized in early January when she lost strength and muscle mass in her legs that prevented Jameson from walking properly, as her partner Lior Bitton said in an Instagram video on January 12. Bitton explained in a previous video that Jameson had been in the hospital for three days awaiting results of "CT, MRI and Spinal Tap tests." Prior to developing trouble walking, Jameson had been experiencing intense nausea and vomiting for several weeks, he said. In the latest video, Bitton detailed that Jameson was receiving vitamins and undergoing intravenous immunoglobulin treatment, also known as IVIG, which is used in patients fighting autoimmune diseases, according to WebMD. Despite the treatment, Jameson's legs continued to thin down. "She is not doing so well," Bitton said.

Fans previously ventured that Jameson might be experiencing a negative side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, which she denied in a now-deleted Instagram video, per CNN. "PS I did NOT get the jab or any jab. This is NOT a reaction to the jab. Thank you for your concern," wrote Jameson, who has been open about her anti-vaccine views, as Jezebel pointed out in 2019.

Her symptoms have led doctors to conclude Jameson has an autoimmune disorder, but pinning down the condition has been trickier than expected. On January 10, Jameson received a tragic diagnosis, putting an end to her mysterious health struggles ... or so she thought.