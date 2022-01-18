How Meghan And Harry Treated Volunteers At MLK Jr. Day Event

Despite their media perception, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are receiving glowing reviews for their in-person interactions. Since moving to Montecito, California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been ardently working to ingrain themselves into the local culture — and their attempts are not going unnoticed.

In December, Harry and Meghan made headlines for donating to the 1st Annual Montecito Holiday Car Parade. Royal expert and Meghan's friend, Omid Scobie — who recently lambasted the royal family for their treatment of the Prince Andrew – tweeted at the time, "Kids from the neighbourhood lined the streets on Mon to cheer on festively decorated cars. It's hoped that the event becomes an annual attraction." The Montecito Journal also thanked Harry and Meghan, "who were first to donate."

In January 2021, royal author Katie Nicholl told Express, "I think possibly there was a time when Harry may have felt a little homesick," particularly after father Prince Charles and brother Prince William fell ill with COVID. "But I think he is loving the California, west-coast lifestyle, it suits him," she continued. "He has always been a very laid-back person, he loves nature and being by the ocean." Now, Harry and Meghan are further rooting themselves in American life after partaking in Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations on January 17.