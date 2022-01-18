Meghan Markle's Friend Omid Scobie Lashes Out Over Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew was recently hit with serious consequences by his own mother, Queen Elizabeth, because of the civil case that has been brought against him by Virginia Giuffre — an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein who has accused Andrew of sexual assault. As a result, Andrew has lost all of his military titles and royal patronages.

Even though he's denied all of the allegations that have been made against him, Andrew — who was once thought to be Queen Elizabeth's favorite son — could face a civil sex case trial in the coming months. Many critics believe that the Duke of York has done nothing but brought on negative attention to the royal family as of late, thanks to his association with convicted sex trafficker Epstein and his perceived lack of empathy for the late, disgraced financier's victims. To make things worse, sources say that Andrew is so worried about the case that he thinks he'll end up broke as a joke by the time it's all over, according to Page Six. His legal fees could easily add up to a whopping $3 million, while there's also a possibility that he might also have to spend more than $13.6 million to settle his case with Giuffre.

And the latest person in the royal circle to comment on the case is Meghan Markle's friend and royal biographer, Omid Scobie. But his anger seems to be directed more at the queen than her son and his alleged behavior.