The Queen Reportedly Did Not Act Alone In Her Public Rebuke Of Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth II slapped Prince Andrew with severe consequences on January 13. After Andrew's civil case with Virginia Giuffre took a serious turn for the worse, Queen Elizabeth officially stripped Andrew of all military titles and royal patronages. The official statement from Buckingham Palace read: "With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

Per The New York Times, the queen's decision to strip her son of his military titles and HRH status puts Andrew on the same level as his nephew. Prince Harry had his HRH title removed and gave up military titles and royal patronages after stepping away from his royal duties in 2020. An international law expert at Howard Kennedy in London, Mark Stephens, told the AP that Andrew's trial could undermine the royal family's authority. "But now the issue is that he can make it much worse for the royal family when he has to get into the detail of what he was alleged to have done with a 17-year-old girl, which the public, whether it was lawful or not, are going to think was morally reprehensible," Stephens said.

The news about the public rebuke of Andrew was followed by many reports that Elizabeth did not act alone in her decision.