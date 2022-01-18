Tom Holland's Post-Workout Snap Has Fans Going Absolutely Wild

If you ever find yourself in a position with Tom Holland as your wingman, good luck. With his dazzling good looks, irresistible charm, and undeniable athleticism, no one embodies a modern Spider-Man better than Holland does. Even former Spidey star Andrew Garfield can attest to that, telling Wired that Holland is "very sweet" and "absolutely wonderful." Despite all of Holland's aforementioned intangibles, that's not to say it came without hard work.

Most recently appearing in the box office blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Holland was tasked with getting into impeccable shape to suit up as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — though the British-born actor revealed he hated training for the film. Appearing on "The Graham Norton Show" alongside Mark Wahlberg (Holland's co-star in the upcoming "Uncharted" film) and Sienna Miller, Holland reflected on enduring Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) training in preparation for the film.

"Have you ever heard of EMS training?" he asked. "You wear this black suit, and they put these pads on you, and you basically do a yoga class while they electrocute you. It's awful." Elsewhere, he noted, "You genuinely can't move, it makes every part of your body shake, and it's awful," though "It's a lot of fun, and it works, but it really is the worst thing I've ever done." Now, Tom Holland has taken to the squared circle for training — and fans are losing it.