Tom Holland's Post-Workout Snap Has Fans Going Absolutely Wild
If you ever find yourself in a position with Tom Holland as your wingman, good luck. With his dazzling good looks, irresistible charm, and undeniable athleticism, no one embodies a modern Spider-Man better than Holland does. Even former Spidey star Andrew Garfield can attest to that, telling Wired that Holland is "very sweet" and "absolutely wonderful." Despite all of Holland's aforementioned intangibles, that's not to say it came without hard work.
Most recently appearing in the box office blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Holland was tasked with getting into impeccable shape to suit up as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — though the British-born actor revealed he hated training for the film. Appearing on "The Graham Norton Show" alongside Mark Wahlberg (Holland's co-star in the upcoming "Uncharted" film) and Sienna Miller, Holland reflected on enduring Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) training in preparation for the film.
"Have you ever heard of EMS training?" he asked. "You wear this black suit, and they put these pads on you, and you basically do a yoga class while they electrocute you. It's awful." Elsewhere, he noted, "You genuinely can't move, it makes every part of your body shake, and it's awful," though "It's a lot of fun, and it works, but it really is the worst thing I've ever done." Now, Tom Holland has taken to the squared circle for training — and fans are losing it.
Tom Holland is causing 'post workout collapse' with his new gym flick
Despite "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiering in December, the hard work and physical training doesn't stop for Tom Holland. On January 17, the actor was spotted in a new shirtless pic that has left fans on Instagram gushing over his ripped physique. Uploaded to Instagram by actor and fellow Englishman Oliver Trevena, he and Holland are seen posing in a boxing ring — with the "Spider-Man" star shirtless and rocking a pair of taped-up fists.
One fan wrote, "thank u for blessing my night with this pic," while another said, "ok, he's too delicious, I just can't deal." One user even swooned, writing, "*passes out.*" One commenter actually thanked Trevena "for my new wallpaper." In the caption, Trevena wrote, "WARNING Use extreme caution when training with a friend who is also a Marvel Superhero. May cause post workout collapse," along with hashtag, "#NowPutYourShirtBackOnSpiderman."
Interestingly enough, Holland himself suffered from semi-post-workout collapse after training with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2019 (via YouTube). After challenging each other to an in-gym race, Holland's "Far from Home" co-star kept upping the ante by forcing him to run longer, even adding in the challenge of an incline. Afterward, Holland revealed, "[W]e're doing press later that day and I can't walk. I'm sitting there, and a journalist says, 'What's wrong with you?' and I said, 'Well, I do all of my own stunts.'"