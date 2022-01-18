The Spicy History Behind Jodie Sweetin's Style Of Engagement Ring - Exclusive

We're not trying to be rude, but the truth is that after a while all engagement rings — even the big ones sported by celebs — can start to look the same. Every now and then, though, one spectacular rock really catches our collective eye. This is the case for Jodie Sweetin's stunner of a marquise cut engagement ring. The Full House actor announced her engagement to boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski on January 18, showing off her new rock in an adorable Instagram post.

The large stone in the center of the ring is cut in a classic diamond shape, while a diamond studded band set slightly apart from the center makes an outline. Put together, the shape of the ring looks like an eye — or, perhaps, a mouth. We asked Mike Fried of The Diamond Pro for his assessment of the unique ring, which he called "extraordinary." Fried also let us in on the surprisingly sexy origins of the marquise cut, which has been around since the 18th century.