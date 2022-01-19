Donald Trump's Latest Real Estate Deal Reveals A Lot About His Future Plans

It appears the defeated former president Donald Trump has some big, huge plans... for real estate development.

On January 17, Trump issued a statement wherein he announced that he plans to expand the Trump National Doral Miami resort. "I have just spent millions of dollars on the Blue Monster golf course at Trump National Doral in the heart of Miami. Incredible what has been created. The Blue Monster is one of the greatest courses in the world, and a favorite of PGA tour players. Check it out!" he penned in an official statement. Among Trump's plans for phase 1 of the expansion, are the creation of 2300 units of luxury housing, as well as retail and commercial space. "This is perhaps the most exciting development in the Country—and the Blue Monster course coupled with the Red, Gold, and Silver, are setting records!" he enthusiastically wrapped the statement.

Perhaps, however, Trump's real estate plans possibly speak to something far greater than any business venture he could dream up...