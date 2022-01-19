Donald Trump's Latest Real Estate Deal Reveals A Lot About His Future Plans
It appears the defeated former president Donald Trump has some big, huge plans... for real estate development.
On January 17, Trump issued a statement wherein he announced that he plans to expand the Trump National Doral Miami resort. "I have just spent millions of dollars on the Blue Monster golf course at Trump National Doral in the heart of Miami. Incredible what has been created. The Blue Monster is one of the greatest courses in the world, and a favorite of PGA tour players. Check it out!" he penned in an official statement. Among Trump's plans for phase 1 of the expansion, are the creation of 2300 units of luxury housing, as well as retail and commercial space. "This is perhaps the most exciting development in the Country—and the Blue Monster course coupled with the Red, Gold, and Silver, are setting records!" he enthusiastically wrapped the statement.
Perhaps, however, Trump's real estate plans possibly speak to something far greater than any business venture he could dream up...
Donald Trump's new business deal might keep him in Florida
Many might be inclined to think that Trump's big real estate expansion might possibly signal a return to his entrepreneurial roots — a far cry from his foray into the political arena. Aside from that, however, a real estate expansion of that size would undoubtedly take lots of time and would most likely require him to keep the state of Florida as his home base — a feat that would prove to be difficult should he run for president in 2024 as he has often teased.
Still, it's impossible to predict what Trump's future holds as his behavior has often been unpredictable. "I am certainly thinking about it and we'll see," Trump told Fox News in November 2021 when asked about a possible run in 2024. "I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms," he added. As for now, Trump's future is anyone's guess we suppose...