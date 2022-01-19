Natalie Morales Gets Honest About Her NBC News Exit

During a recent interview with People, former NBC News anchor and current "The Talk" moderator Natalie Morales opened up about how it felt to leave her longtime job for a new show, not to mention a new television network. While change might scare many people, Morales said she had "zero hesitation" about accepting her new role. In fact, she said she knew she would fit in on the show, as she had appeared previously as a guest.

"I knew "The Talk" could really showcase my personality, but also that I knew I would have great chemistry with the other co-hosts, which I had at the "Today" show, of course," Morales explained, "but living here in Los Angeles — this is the big game in town."

However, not everyone was excited for Morales' announcement. Fans of the show took to social media last October, expressing disappointment that co-host Sheryl Underwood was unaware of the new hire, according to The Sun. "Natalie has taken over the show. The talk should be called the Natalie Morales show! I don't like her," one fan wrote on the Facebook page. Underwood, however, seems to have come around to Morales. "Natalie is such a good fit for us as the moderator," she told People. "She has a great sense of humor, she's fun, she's quick on her feet. Natalie being our moderator is essentially being the captain of our ship." Underwood continued, "She's the Captain Stubing of 'The Love Boat' on 'The Talk.'"