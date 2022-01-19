The Truth About Britney Spears' Relationship With Justin Timberlake's Family

Britney Spears has been sharing a bit more about the struggles that she has faced throughout her life, often posting lengthy captions on Instagram to detail some of the experiences that she's had. Since her conservatorship ended in November 2021, Britney has been opening up about her family, and the strained relationship that she's had with them over the years. For example, on January 18, Britney recalled a time when she visited home around the time that her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, landed her own show on Nickelodeon. "My Mamma was on pain medication and could barely hold a conversation in the house because her and my dad split and she was more messed up than anything," Britney's Instagram caption read, in part.

In another Instagram post uploaded on the same day, Britney revealed that she ate "alone for 4 months morning ... noon ... and night." While the caption was meant as a message for her sister, Britney also revealed some of the most painful times of her life in the process. When she was younger, many people were led to believe that Britney had a great home life. Her mom, Lynne Spears, was a school teacher, according to Hollywood Life, and her dad worked as a welder before he left his job to dedicate his life to managing his daughter's life, according to Fox News. However, it is now clear that the loving, supportive family that some people may have seen on the surface actually wasn't either of those things. And so, Britney leaned on another family.