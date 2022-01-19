The Extravagant Gift Michael B. Jordan Got Steve Harvey For Christmas
One of the attributes that attracted Michael B. Jordan to girlfriend Lori Harvey was a personality trait she likely inherited from her dad, Steve Harvey. "I think a sense of humor, I think the ability to laugh ... is really, really sexy," Jordan told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021. "[Lori] all of those things. Yeah, she's very funny. A lot of people don't know that about her," the "Creed" star added. Besides sharing plenty of laughs, connecting with Lori had an impact on the actor's life that he had not previously realized. "I never thought I was so lonely before," Jordan confessed.
On January 2, fans speculated that the couple had taken a giant step in their relationship. Lori posted a photo of her and Jordan celebrating New Year's Eve together to her Instagram Stories and added the caption "Babydaddy," per Page Six. Multiple fans took this as a hint that the two were expecting a child. There was no further evidence that Lori was pregnant, but regardless, the pair appeared head-over-heels for each other.
Lori rang in the new year by posting a photo of her sitting on Jordan's lap to her Instagram page on January 2. Her dad was less-than-thrilled to see the semi-steamy snap. "I'm very uncomfortable with that picture right there," Steve admitted on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on January 18. Although, he was able to forgive the photo thanks to the extravagant gift Jordan bought him.
Why Steve Harvey likes Michael B. Jordan
Steve Harvey revealed that Michael B. Jordan had been spending quality time with not only his daughter, Lori Harvey, but with the whole Harvey clan. While appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Steve was asked if Jordan attended their family Christmas. "This is his second Christmas with us," the "Family Feud" host responded. Ellen DeGeneres wanted to know if the "Black Panther" star gave out good gifts, and apparently Jordan uses gifts as a way to ingratiate himself to his girlfriend's parents. "Hell yeah. That's why I like him," Steve said.
The comedian knew Jordan was deliberately trying to impress the family. "So he bought me this big 100 cigar box of the most hard to get cigars," Steve said on "Ellen." The game show host was not the only beneficiary of Jordan's generosity. "He gave my wife some skis," Steve added. This made Steve suspect that Jordan may eventually pop the question to his daughter. "Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is cause you want her to be your mother-in-law," he joked, while adding he was "pulling for" the actor.
In the past, Steve has admitted he was a bit surprised when he initially met Jordan. "He is genuinely who he who he looks like he is," Steve told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. "I mean, like, it threw me off at first, because he was so kind ... he's proven to be a really, really good, good guy."