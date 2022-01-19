The Extravagant Gift Michael B. Jordan Got Steve Harvey For Christmas

One of the attributes that attracted Michael B. Jordan to girlfriend Lori Harvey was a personality trait she likely inherited from her dad, Steve Harvey. "I think a sense of humor, I think the ability to laugh ... is really, really sexy," Jordan told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021. "[Lori] all of those things. Yeah, she's very funny. A lot of people don't know that about her," the "Creed" star added. Besides sharing plenty of laughs, connecting with Lori had an impact on the actor's life that he had not previously realized. "I never thought I was so lonely before," Jordan confessed.

On January 2, fans speculated that the couple had taken a giant step in their relationship. Lori posted a photo of her and Jordan celebrating New Year's Eve together to her Instagram Stories and added the caption "Babydaddy," per Page Six. Multiple fans took this as a hint that the two were expecting a child. There was no further evidence that Lori was pregnant, but regardless, the pair appeared head-over-heels for each other.

Lori rang in the new year by posting a photo of her sitting on Jordan's lap to her Instagram page on January 2. Her dad was less-than-thrilled to see the semi-steamy snap. "I'm very uncomfortable with that picture right there," Steve admitted on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on January 18. Although, he was able to forgive the photo thanks to the extravagant gift Jordan bought him.