Fans Are Going Wild Over What Lori Harvey Just Called Michael B. Jordan
Are celeb power couple Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey turning over a new leaf in 2022?
Since the beginning of their relationship, the duo has been notoriously tight-lipped and private. "I think we're both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not? We have a conversation about it, like, 'You want to post this or we keep this to ourselves?" Harvey explained to Bustle in June 2021. "We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us. So [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We're trying to find a balance," she continued.
But that all seemed to change on New Year's Eve 2021 when, in a rare move, Harvey referred to Jordan as this curious term of endearment on social media for the whole world to see...
Lori Harvey called Michael B. Jordan her 'babydaddy'
What's in a name, anyway?!
As reported by Page Six, model Lori Harvey ignited a fan frenzy when she posted an Instagram story of herself and her famous beau Michael B. Jordan with a caption that read, "Babydaddy." Fans immediately took to social media to discuss what the term of endearment could potentially mean for the couple. "Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey.....one beautiful couple. I wanna see what the babies will look like," one hopeful user tweeted. Meanwhile, another user demanded answers with a tweet that read "Okay so, okay. So. MBJ gave Lori a baby or nah?"
Whether or not the couple is actually expecting remains to be seen but if so, it appears they might have some 'splaining to do to Harvey's proud papa bear, comedian Steve Harvey. "I like this one," Steve famously announced during an episode of his iHeartRadio morning show. "I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of 'em, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your a**. Just in case I need it.'"