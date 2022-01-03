Fans Are Going Wild Over What Lori Harvey Just Called Michael B. Jordan

Are celeb power couple Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey turning over a new leaf in 2022?

Since the beginning of their relationship, the duo has been notoriously tight-lipped and private. "I think we're both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not? We have a conversation about it, like, 'You want to post this or we keep this to ourselves?" Harvey explained to Bustle in June 2021. "We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us. So [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We're trying to find a balance," she continued.

But that all seemed to change on New Year's Eve 2021 when, in a rare move, Harvey referred to Jordan as this curious term of endearment on social media for the whole world to see...