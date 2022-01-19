Tyra Banks Pens Touching Tribute To André Leon Talley
Iconic fashion journalist and former Vogue editor André Leon Talley has died at age 73. As previously reported by TMZ, he died on January 18 at a hospital in White Plains, New York. As of this writing, the reason for Talley's death is unknown.
His official Instagram page announced the sad news to his followers and reminded everyone why he was such an influential figure in fashion. "Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world's fashion bible. Over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison, Manolo Blahnik and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers," they wrote while noting his recent memoir became a New York Times Best Seller. Belgian fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her friend. "Good bye darling André... no one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did... no one was grander and more soulful than you were...the world will be less joyfulI," she wrote, adding, "I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years.... I miss your loud screams... I love you soooo much."
For four cycles of "America's Next Top Model," Talley served as a judge. The host of the popular reality show, Tyra Banks, also had something to say about her former colleague that was very moving.
Tyra Banks says being in André Leon Talley's presence was 'magical'
In an exclusive statement sent to ET Online, "Dancing with the Stars" host Tyra Banks shared a touching tribute for André Leon Talley. The duo worked alongside one another on Banks' hit show "America's Next Top Model" for four cycles (14-18) between 2010-2011, according to Talley's IMDb page. The reality show continued without Talley once he left, but it seems he left quite the impression on Banks as her statement was filled with love.
"I adored Andre. Before meeting him, I had never experienced such a prolific person serving up a rare mix of fashion 'fabulousness' and real down-home southern comfort love. Being in his presence was so magical. He made me smile, laugh and was a masterful teacher – a genius historian," Banks said. She went on to praise his many roles, while also highlighting what she'll remember most. Banks continued, "Scholar, colleague, effervescent spirit, legend...you are resting now, Dearest Andre. But your spirit, your je ne sais quoi, your iconic voice...I hear it now. And will forever. We all will." RIP, André!