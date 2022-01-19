Tyra Banks Pens Touching Tribute To André Leon Talley

Iconic fashion journalist and former Vogue editor André Leon Talley has died at age 73. As previously reported by TMZ, he died on January 18 at a hospital in White Plains, New York. As of this writing, the reason for Talley's death is unknown.

His official Instagram page announced the sad news to his followers and reminded everyone why he was such an influential figure in fashion. "Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world's fashion bible. Over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison, Manolo Blahnik and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers," they wrote while noting his recent memoir became a New York Times Best Seller. Belgian fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her friend. "Good bye darling André... no one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did... no one was grander and more soulful than you were...the world will be less joyfulI," she wrote, adding, "I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years.... I miss your loud screams... I love you soooo much."

For four cycles of "America's Next Top Model," Talley served as a judge. The host of the popular reality show, Tyra Banks, also had something to say about her former colleague that was very moving.