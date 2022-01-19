The Timing Of Ellen DeGeneres' Latest Career Loss Is Pretty Unfortunate

Ellen DeGeneres can't seem to catch a break. In case you missed it, her long-running talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is nearing its final season after getting canceled. Per the host, the decision to end the program is due to creative stagnation and not brought about by the purported ratings plummet following the toxic workplace allegations made against her by former employees.

"When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I need something new to challenge me." DeGeneres said that she tried to dabble in other avenues to find creative fulfillment. She hosted the Oscars to try something new, and she also went back to stand-up after years of hiatus from the stage.

Given her penchant for games, as evident in the numerous gimmicky games she had hosted on "Ellen," DeGeneres also launched a brand-new show dedicated to fun obstacles, trivia questions, and other exciting challenges. "Game of Games" had concluded its fourth season in May 2021, but on January 18, 2022, NBC announced that it would no longer be renewed, meaning DeGeneres would have to say goodbye to yet another show (via Deadline).